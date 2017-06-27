Browse ecommerce websites for sale
FAQ: For buyers
What is Exchange?
Exchange is Shopify’s marketplace where entrepreneurs offer their ecommerce websites for sale to interested buyers.
On Exchange you can find businesses that are ready to make their first sale or choose from more established ones.
Businesses on Exchange are Shopify stores that the owners listed using the official Exchange app.
What questions should I ask the seller?
I can’t find a store that I like, what can I do?
I found a store that I like, how can I buy it?
Do you charge a fee to the buyer?
How do I know the sales and traffic are real?
How is it possible that a store has negative revenue for a month?
How do I report a seller?
FAQ: For sellers
How do I write a good description for my listing?
I already closed my store but I would like to sell it. How can I do this?
Do you offer a payments service to facilitate the purchase payment from the buyer to the seller?
How do I transfer my store?
